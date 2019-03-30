Simple Truth Organic™ Naturally Flavored Cucumber Melon Seltzer Water
Product Details
It's the Simple Truth. Easy to find, understand and afford, Simple Truth from Kroger makes enjoying organic, natural and wellness products simply...better. All items are Free From 101+ artificial preservatives and ingredients so you can feel better about the delicious goodness that's in the food you serve your family.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carbonated water, organic natural flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
