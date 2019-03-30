Simple Truth Organic™ Naturally Flavored Cucumber Melon Seltzer Water Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic™ Naturally Flavored Cucumber Melon Seltzer Water Perspective: back
Simple Truth Organic™ Naturally Flavored Cucumber Melon Seltzer Water Perspective: left
Simple Truth Organic™ Naturally Flavored Cucumber Melon Seltzer Water Perspective: top
Simple Truth Organic™ Naturally Flavored Cucumber Melon Seltzer Water Perspective: bottom
Simple Truth Organic™ Naturally Flavored Cucumber Melon Seltzer Water

8 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0001111078892
Product Details

It's the Simple Truth. Easy to find, understand and afford, Simple Truth from Kroger makes enjoying organic, natural and wellness products simply...better. All items are Free From 101+ artificial preservatives and ingredients so you can feel better about the delicious goodness that's in the food you serve your family.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 CAN (354mL)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carbonated water, organic natural flavor.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
