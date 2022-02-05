Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic® No Stir Creamy Peanut Butter Spread
40 ozUPC: 0001111089495
Product Details
This No Stir Creamy Peanut Butter Spread from Simple Truth Organic® is certified USDA Organic and non-GMO. Buttery smooth, it contains 90% peanuts and tastes great. Simply spread on your morning toast and enjoy a wholesome breakfast with the goodness of organically-grown peanuts.
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Peanuts, Organic Palm Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
