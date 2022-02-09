Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic® No Stir Crunchy Peanut Butter Spread
16 ozUPC: 0001111079166
Product Details
- No artificial flavors or preservatives
- USDA organic
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Peanuts, Organic Palm Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More