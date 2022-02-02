Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1ounce (28 gram)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 7.69% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 25mg 8.33%

Sodium 90mg 3.91%

Total Carbohydrate 1g 0.36% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 5g

Calcium 26mg 2%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%