Simple Truth Organic™ Original Goat Cheese Crumbles
4 ozUPC: 0001111020136
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
Enjoy our fresh organic original goat cheese crumbles from cows organically raised. Our organic original goat cheese crumbles are perfect to sprinkle, melt, or stuff in any meal. Sprinkle on a salad or toast. Melt on pizza or flat bread. Stuff inside vegetables or sweet baked goods. Truly delicious.
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1ounce (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Organic Goat Milk, Anti-caking (Cellulose, Dextrose, Enzymes), Salt, Cheese Cultures, Microbial Rennet.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More