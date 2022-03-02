Simple Truth Organic® Original Soymilk Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic® Original Soymilk Perspective: left
Simple Truth Organic® Original Soymilk Perspective: right
Simple Truth Organic® Original Soymilk

1/2 galUPC: 0001111009431
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Simply Pure and Delicious!

Q. What makes our soymilk so delightful?

A. We use only certified organic soybeans to create a refreshing beverage. It's free of lactose, cholesterol and artificial preservatives. And it's an excellent source of calcium too!

  • Use it instead of milk with your coffee or tea
  • Try it for cooking and baking in your favorite recipe
  • It's delicious straight from the container too
  • Enjoy a glass today and taste the difference

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar6g
Protein7g
Calcium300mg25%
Iron0.8mg4%
Vitamin A150International Unit15%
Vitamin D6International Unit30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Soymilk ( Filtered Water , Organic Soybeans ) , Organic Cane Sugar , Calcium Carbonate , Sea Salt , Natural Flavors , Gellan Gum , Vitamin A Palmitate , Vitamin D2 , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) and Vitamin B12 .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
