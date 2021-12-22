Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Pad Thai Brown Rice Noodles
8.8 ozUPC: 0001111008073
Very Nice Rice NoodlesOur Simple Truth Organic™ Rice Noodles make a versatile, gluten free addition to your pantry. Try them in pad thai, pho, and other soups, curries, noodle salads or fresh rolls!
Non GMO
Organic
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate40g15%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Organic Rice Flour .
May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
