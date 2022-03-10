Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Simple Truth Organic™ Powdered Chocolate Peanut Butter
6.5 ozUPC: 0001111009764
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
Powder to the People!
With 93% less fat and 73% fewer calories*, our Simple Truth Organic™ Powdered Peanut Butter will keep you powered up all day long.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (12 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein5g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Roasted Peanuts, Organic Unrefined Cane Sugar†, Organic Cocoa Powder†, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More