Simple Truth Organic® Quinoa
16 ozUPC: 0001111091238
Product Details
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar10g
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
Potassium250mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Quinoa.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
