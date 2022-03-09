Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Simple Truth Organic ® Raisin Bran Cereal
14 ozUPC: 0001111009268
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10
Product Details
Made with whole grain wheat and wheat bran, and plump raisins, our Simple Truth Organic® Raisin Bran has a deliciously crunchy texture and provides an excellent source of fiber. Have a bowl at breakfast time and enjoy a great start to your day!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.25cups (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate54g19.64%
Dietary Fiber8g28.57%
Sugar21g
Protein9g
Calcium170mg15%
Iron2.2mg10%
Potassium490mg10%
Vitamin D1.4mcg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Whole Grain Wheat, Organic Raisins, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Wheat Bran, Sea Salt, Organic Barley Malt Extract, Organic Sunflower Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More