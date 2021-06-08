Ingredients

Organic Lentils, Organic Tomato, Organic Onion, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Organic Garlic, Contains 2% or Less of Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Spices, Organic Paprika, Organic Lemon Powder (Organic Rice Maltodextrin, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Organic Lemon Oil), Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More