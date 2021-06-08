Simple Truth Organic™ Red Lentil Soup Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Red Lentil Soup Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Red Lentil Soup Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Red Lentil Soup Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Red Lentil Soup Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Simple Truth Organic™ Red Lentil Soup Mix

12.07 ozUPC: 0001111003837
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

  • Packed with protein & fiber
  • Organically grown
  • USDA Organic
  • Non GMO
  • Plant based

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium500mg21.74%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar4g
Protein9g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron2.8mg15%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Lentils, Organic Tomato, Organic Onion, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Organic Garlic, Contains 2% or Less of Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Spices, Organic Paprika, Organic Lemon Powder (Organic Rice Maltodextrin, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Organic Lemon Oil), Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More