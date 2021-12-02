Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Red Potatoes
3 lbUPC: 0001111018210
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
These Red Potatoes from Simple Truth Organic™ are loved by everyone for their sweet taste. USDA certified organic and non-GMO, these potatoes are raised without using any preservatives. Use these farm-fresh luscious potatoes in salads, soups, roasted, boiled or as a sweet and delicious mash!
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1potato (medium) (213 g)
Amount per serving
Calories149
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.3g0.38%
Saturated Fat0.07g0.35%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.13g
Monounsaturated Fat0.01g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium38mg1.65%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber3.6g12.86%
Sugar2.75g
Protein4.03g
Calcium21mg2%
Copper0.29mg30%
Iron1.6mg8%
Magnesium47mg10%
Manganese0.3mg15%
Niacin2.5mg15%
Phosphorus130mg10%
Potassium969mg20%
Riboflavin0.07mg6%
Thiamin0.17mg15%
Vitamin A15Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E0.03Number of International Units0%
Vitamin K6mcg6%
Zinc0.7mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Red Potatoes
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
