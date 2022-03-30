Simple Truth Organic® Rustic Sliced Country White Bread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Simple Truth Organic® Rustic Sliced Country White Bread

17.6 ozUPC: 0001111005858
Purchase Options

Product Details

Rustic bread with a soft interior and satisfyingly crispy crust.

  • Organic
  • Non-GMO

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Wheat Flour , Water , Organic Brown Sugar , Organic Canola Oil , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Each Of : Sea Salt , Yeast , Organic Cultured Wheat Starch , Organic Soybean Lecithin , Organic Vinegar , Organic Malted Barley Flour .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More