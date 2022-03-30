Ingredients

Organic Wheat Flour , Water , Organic Brown Sugar , Organic Canola Oil , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Each Of : Sea Salt , Yeast , Organic Cultured Wheat Starch , Organic Soybean Lecithin , Organic Vinegar , Organic Malted Barley Flour .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More