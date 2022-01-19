Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Shirataki Spaghetti Style Noodles
7 ozUPC: 0001111008670
Product Details
- Keto and Paleo Friendly
- 2g net carbs
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5package (100 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium24mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Organic Konjac Flour, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Rye and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Barley and Barley Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
