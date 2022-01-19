Ingredients

Water, Organic Konjac Flour, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Rye and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Oats,Barley and Barley Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More