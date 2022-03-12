Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Spicy Taco Seasoning
1.12 ozUPC: 0001111008027
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 tsp. (8g) dry mix
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium540mg23%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cayenne Pepper, Organic Onion, Organic Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Organic Paprika, Organic Ancho Chili Pepper, Organic Cumin, Organic Garlic, Organic Tomato Powder, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Rice Concentrate, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
