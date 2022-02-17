Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Stevia Extract Blend Zero Calorie Sweetener
40 ct / 1.41 ozUPC: 0001111084190
Product Details
0 Calories, Great Taste—How Sweet It Is!
Q: What makes our stevia extract blend such a good alternative to sugar?
A: With zero calories and all the sweetness of sugar, our stevia extract blend is easy to stir into your favorite tea or coffee or sprinkle over fruit or cereal. It's a delicious, organic sweetening experience.
- 1 tsp. sugar = 1/2 packet
- 2 tsp. sugar = 1 packet
- 1 Tbsp. sugar = 1-1/2 packets
- 1 cup sugar = 24 packets
- One packet sweetens like 2 teaspoons of sugar
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Erythritol, Organic Stevia Extract.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
