Simple Truth Organic™ Strained Greek Whole Milk Plain Yogurt
Product Details
A Great Way to Go Greek! Our Simple Truth Organic® Greek Whole Milk Yogurt is made from Grade A whole milk with no added sugar, making it simple to enjoy the classic tangy taste of traditional thick and creamy, rich yogurt.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CULTURED ORGANIC SKIM MILK, ORGANIC CREAM, ACTIVE CULTURES WITH S. THERMOPHILUS, L. BULGARICUS, L. ACIDOPHILUS, B. BIFIDUM, AND L. CASEI. CONTAINS: MILK.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More