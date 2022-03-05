Simple Truth Organic™ Strained Greek Whole Milk Plain Yogurt Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic™ Strained Greek Whole Milk Plain Yogurt Perspective: left
Simple Truth Organic™ Strained Greek Whole Milk Plain Yogurt Perspective: right
Simple Truth Organic™ Strained Greek Whole Milk Plain Yogurt

32 ozUPC: 0001111009216
A Great Way to Go Greek! Our Simple Truth Organic® Greek Whole Milk Yogurt is made from Grade A whole milk with no added sugar, making it simple to enjoy the classic tangy taste of traditional thick and creamy, rich yogurt.

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
5.0 About servings per container
Serving size2/3 Cup (170g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7%
Saturated Fat3.5g17%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg9%
Sodium60mg3%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein16g31%
Calcium180mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

CULTURED ORGANIC&nbsp;SKIM MILK,&nbsp;ORGANIC CREAM,&nbsp;ACTIVE CULTURES WITH S. THERMOPHILUS, L. BULGARICUS, L. ACIDOPHILUS, B. BIFIDUM, AND L. CASEI.&nbsp;CONTAINS:&nbsp; MILK.

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.