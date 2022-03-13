Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Simple Truth Organic® Strawberry Applesauce Pouches 4 Count
12.8 ozUPC: 0001111088775
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
We've squeezed all of the goodness of organic apples into an easy-peasy, portable pouch. Sweetened with cane sugar and with no artificial flavors or colors, you can feel good about our Simple Truth Organic® Strawberry Applesauce because what doesn't go into it is as important as what does. It's the Simple Truth.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar11g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Apples, Organic Strawberry Puree, Organic Sugar, Ascorbic Acid (To Maintain Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More