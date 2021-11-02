Simple Truth™ Organic Strawberry & Mango Strips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Organic Strawberry & Mango Strips Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Organic Strawberry & Mango Strips Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Organic Strawberry & Mango Strips Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Simple Truth™ Organic Strawberry & Mango Strips

8 ct / 0.5 ozUPC: 0001111008610
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

You'll Flip for These Strips!Made with real fruit and vegetable purees and puree concentrates, our Simple Truth Organic™ Fruit & Veggie Blend Strips are bursting with juicy, fruity flavor and provide a delicious on-the-go snack.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1strip (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Apple Puree Concentrate, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Carrot Puree, Organic Apple Fiber, Organic Natural Flavors, Organic Mango Juice Concentrate, Pectin, Organic Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Carrot, Blackcurrant) For Color.

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More