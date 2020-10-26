Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (32 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 180

% Daily value*

Total Fat 14g 17.95% Saturated Fat 1.5g 7.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 125mg 5.43%

Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 5g

Protein 5g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 1mg 6%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%