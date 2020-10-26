Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic® Sunflower Butter
16 ozUPC: 0001111005386
Product Details
Sunflower power!
Our Simple Truth Organic® Sunflower Butter is free from added colors, preservatives, and the 8 major allergens - so it's safe for school. It'll add shine to your daily grind. Try it anywhere you would use nut butters.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar5g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Organic Sugar, Organic Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
