Simple Truth Organic® Sweet Peas

12 ozUPC: 0001111003558
Product Details

EXCEPTIONALLY DELICIOUS TASTE: Our Frozen Organic Peas are hand selected for quality and picked fresh to make sure your family has a simple and delicious vegetable to enjoy.

NATURAL GOODNESS: Our Frozen Organic Peas can be enjoyed as a side dish at dinner or as a quick addition to your favorite casserole, soup, or stew. Preparation is easy and can be prepared on the stovetop or in the microwave.

SIMPLE INGREDIENTS: Organic Sweet Peas! That is it! No need for preservatives with our flash freeze process - sealing in both nutrients and flavor. Feel confident that you are feeding your family the best there is.

INDIVIDUALLY QUICK FROZEN: Our vegetables are quick frozen to lock in the flavor to ensure a delicious product every time. Keep this bag of vegetables in the freezer until you are ready to use. Make our vegetables a part of your healthy lifestyle!

  • Naturally gluten free
  • 80 calories per serving
  • Fast, easy, and convenient

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.667cup (89 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar4g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Peas.

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
