Simple Truth Organic™ Sweetened Condensed Milk
14 ozUPC: 0001111084986
Product Details
This Sweetened Condensed Milk from Simple Truth Organic™ contains no preservatives. A good source of calcium, this condensed milk is USDA certified organic, non-GMO, and comes in a non-BPA liner can. Blend it in desserts and confections or use as a topping on chocolate for a sweet delight!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (39 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Sugar22g
Protein3g
Calcium120mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Milk, Organic Sugar.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
