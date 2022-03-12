Simple Truth Organic® Unsweetened & Cinnamon Applesauce Variety Pack Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic® Unsweetened & Cinnamon Applesauce Variety Pack
Simple Truth Organic® Unsweetened & Cinnamon Applesauce Variety Pack
Simple Truth Organic® Unsweetened & Cinnamon Applesauce Variety Pack

12 ct / 3.2 oz
We've squeezed all of the goodness of organic apples into an easy-peasy, portable pouch. With no artificial flavors or colors, you can feel good about our Simple Truth Organic Applesauce because what doesn't go into it is as important as what does. It's the Simple Truth.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unsweetened Apple Sauce Ingredients: Organic Apple Puree, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate.Cinnamon Apple Sauce Ingredients: Organic Apple Puree, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Cinnamon Powder, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
