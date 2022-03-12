Simple Truth Organic® Unsweetened & Cinnamon Applesauce Variety Pack
Product Details
We've squeezed all of the goodness of organic apples into an easy-peasy, portable pouch. With no artificial flavors or colors, you can feel good about our Simple Truth Organic Applesauce because what doesn't go into it is as important as what does. It's the Simple Truth.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Unsweetened Apple Sauce Ingredients: Organic Apple Puree, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate.Cinnamon Apple Sauce Ingredients: Organic Apple Puree, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Cinnamon Powder, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
