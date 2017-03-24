Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Unsweetened Coconut Chips
8 ozUPC: 0001111087336
Product Details
Go Loco for Coconut!
Q: What makes our coconut chips such a sweet find?
A: Simple Truth™ Organic Coconut Chips are so versatile. They are perfect for cooking, baking or adding to your favorite nuts and dried fruit to create a great snack on the go. Coconut chips are a gluten-free food and suitable for vegan diets.
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- Kosher
- No Preservatives
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (10 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Unsweetened Coconut Chips*.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More