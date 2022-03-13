Simple Truth Organic® Unsweetened Mixed Berry Apple Sauce Pouches
We've squeezed all of the goodness of organic apples an easy-peasy, portable pouch. With no sugar added and no artificial flavors, you can feel good about our Simple Truth Organic® Apple Sauce because what doesn't go into it is as important as what does.
Organic Apple Puree, Organic Apple Puree Concentrate, Water, Organic Raspberry Puree, Organic Blueberry Puree, Organic Strawberry Puree, Organic Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate (For Color), Natural Strawberry Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Color), Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate.
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
