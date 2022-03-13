Simple Truth Organic® Unsweetened Mixed Berry Apple Sauce Pouches Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic® Unsweetened Mixed Berry Apple Sauce Pouches Perspective: left
Simple Truth Organic® Unsweetened Mixed Berry Apple Sauce Pouches Perspective: right
Simple Truth Organic® Unsweetened Mixed Berry Apple Sauce Pouches

4 pouches / 3.2 ozUPC: 0001111008385
Product Details

We've squeezed all of the goodness of organic apples an easy-peasy, portable pouch. With no sugar added and no artificial flavors, you can feel good about our Simple Truth Organic® Apple Sauce because what doesn't go into it is as important as what does.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Apple Puree, Organic Apple Puree Concentrate, Water, Organic Raspberry Puree, Organic Blueberry Puree, Organic Strawberry Puree, Organic Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate (For Color), Natural Strawberry Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (To Protect Color), Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
