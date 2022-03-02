Simple Truth Organic® Vanilla Soymilk Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic® Vanilla Soymilk Perspective: left
Simple Truth Organic® Vanilla Soymilk Perspective: right
Simple Truth Organic® Vanilla Soymilk

1/2 galUPC: 0001111009433
Product Details

Simply Pure and Delicious!

Q. What makes our soymilk so delightful?

A. We use only certified organic soybeans to create a refreshing beverage. It's free of lactose, cholesterol and artificial preservatives. And it's an excellent source of calcium too!

  • Use it instead of milk with your coffee or tea
  • Try it for cooking and baking in your favorite recipe
  • It's delicious straight from the container too
  • Enjoy a glass today and taste the difference

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar9g
Protein6g
Calcium300mg20%
Iron0.7mg4%
Vitamin A150International Unit15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Soymilk ( Filtered Water , Organic Soybeans ) , Organic Cane Sugar , Calcium Carbonate , Vanilla Extract , Natural Flavors , Sea Salt , Gellan Gum , Vitamin A Palmitate , Vitamin D2 , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) and Vitamin B12 .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.