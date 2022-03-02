Simple Truth Organic® Vanilla Soymilk
Product Details
Simply Pure and Delicious!
Q. What makes our soymilk so delightful?
A. We use only certified organic soybeans to create a refreshing beverage. It's free of lactose, cholesterol and artificial preservatives. And it's an excellent source of calcium too!
- Use it instead of milk with your coffee or tea
- Try it for cooking and baking in your favorite recipe
- It's delicious straight from the container too
- Enjoy a glass today and taste the difference
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Soymilk ( Filtered Water , Organic Soybeans ) , Organic Cane Sugar , Calcium Carbonate , Vanilla Extract , Natural Flavors , Sea Salt , Gellan Gum , Vitamin A Palmitate , Vitamin D2 , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) and Vitamin B12 .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More