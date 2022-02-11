Simple Truth Organic® Veggie & Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic® Veggie & Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Simple Truth Organic® Veggie & Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips Perspective: left
Simple Truth Organic® Veggie & Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips Perspective: right
Simple Truth Organic® Veggie & Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips

8 ozUPC: 0001111009684
Product Details

Naked, Dressed or Dipped, the Perfect Crunchy Snack for Any Fiesta!

Q: What makes our organic tortilla chips so delicious and crunchy?

A: We’ve kept the ingredients simple—organic stone ground corn combined with organic vegetable oil, organic brown flax seeds and tasty organic dehydrated veggies to ensure the rich flavors shine through. With their crispy, satisfying crunch, our organic tortilla chips make a perfect snack by themselves or with your favorite salsa or dip.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate18g7%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Stone Ground White Corn , Organic Expeller Pressed Vegetable Oil ( Organic Sunflower , Safflower , and/or Canola Oil ) , Organic Brown Flax Seeds , Sea Salt , Organic Carrot Powder , Organic Tomato Powder , Organic Red Beet Powder , Organic Spinach Powder , Organic Dried Parsley Flakes , Organic Garlic Powder , Organic Onion Powder .

Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
