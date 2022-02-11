Simple Truth Organic® Veggie & Flaxseed Corn Tortilla Chips
Product Details
Naked, Dressed or Dipped, the Perfect Crunchy Snack for Any Fiesta!
Q: What makes our organic tortilla chips so delicious and crunchy?
A: We’ve kept the ingredients simple—organic stone ground corn combined with organic vegetable oil, organic brown flax seeds and tasty organic dehydrated veggies to ensure the rich flavors shine through. With their crispy, satisfying crunch, our organic tortilla chips make a perfect snack by themselves or with your favorite salsa or dip.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Stone Ground White Corn , Organic Expeller Pressed Vegetable Oil ( Organic Sunflower , Safflower , and/or Canola Oil ) , Organic Brown Flax Seeds , Sea Salt , Organic Carrot Powder , Organic Tomato Powder , Organic Red Beet Powder , Organic Spinach Powder , Organic Dried Parsley Flakes , Organic Garlic Powder , Organic Onion Powder .
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More