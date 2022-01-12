Simple Truth Organic® White Bread Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic® White Bread Perspective: back
Simple Truth Organic® White Bread Perspective: left
Simple Truth Organic® White Bread Perspective: right
Simple Truth Organic® White Bread Perspective: bottom
Simple Truth Organic® White Bread

26 ozUPC: 0001111000908
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

This White Bread from Simple Truth Organic™ is made from organically-grown wheat. USDA certified organic and non-GMO, this loaf is free from artificial preservatives. It's the perfect base for grilled cheese, turkey, veggie, or good old-fashioned peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
17.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 Slice (43g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic unbleached flour, water, organic cane sugar. Contains 2% or less of the following: organic cultured wheat flour, yeast, sea salt, organic vinegar, organic palm oil, organic wheat gluten, organic soy lecithin, enzymes, organic enzymes, ascorbic acid.CONTAINS: WHEAT, SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
