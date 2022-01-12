Simple Truth Organic® White Bread
Product Details
This White Bread from Simple Truth Organic™ is made from organically-grown wheat. USDA certified organic and non-GMO, this loaf is free from artificial preservatives. It's the perfect base for grilled cheese, turkey, veggie, or good old-fashioned peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic unbleached flour, water, organic cane sugar. Contains 2% or less of the following: organic cultured wheat flour, yeast, sea salt, organic vinegar, organic palm oil, organic wheat gluten, organic soy lecithin, enzymes, organic enzymes, ascorbic acid.CONTAINS: WHEAT, SOY.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
