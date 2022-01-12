Ingredients

Organic unbleached flour, water, organic cane sugar. Contains 2% or less of the following: organic cultured wheat flour, yeast, sea salt, organic vinegar, organic palm oil, organic wheat gluten, organic soy lecithin, enzymes, organic enzymes, ascorbic acid.CONTAINS: WHEAT, SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

