Simple Truth Organic® Whole Kernel Supersweet Corn Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic® Whole Kernel Supersweet Corn Perspective: left
Simple Truth Organic® Whole Kernel Supersweet Corn Perspective: right
Simple Truth Organic® Whole Kernel Supersweet Corn Perspective: top
Simple Truth Organic® Whole Kernel Supersweet Corn

12 ozUPC: 0001111003556
Product Details

EXCEPTIONALLY DELICIOUS TASTE: Our Frozen Organic Supersweet Corn are hand selected for quality and picked fresh to make sure your family has a simple and delicious vegetable to enjoy.

NATURAL GOODNESS: Our Frozen Organic Supersweet Corn can be enjoyed as a side dish at dinner or as a quick addition to your favorite casserole, soup, or stew. Preparation is easy and can be prepared on the stovetop or in the microwave.

SIMPLE INGREDIENTS: Organic Supersweet Corn! That is it! No need for preservatives with our flash freeze process - sealing in both nutrients and flavor. Feel confident that you are feeding your family the best there is.

INDIVIDUALLY QUICK FROZEN: Our vegetables are quick frozen to lock in the flavor to ensure a delicious product every time. Keep this bag of vegetables in the freezer until you are ready to use. Make our vegetables a part of your healthy lifestyle!

  • Naturally gluten free
  • 90 calories per serving
  • Flash frozen for freshness
  • Fast, easy, and convenient

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.667cup (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar7g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Corn.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.