Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Simple Truth Organic™ Wide Egg Noodles
16 ozUPC: 0001111081992
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Use Your Noodle!
Q:What makes our egg noodles simply egg-ceptional?
A:Made with organic durum wheat semolina and organic, cage free eggs, our Simple Truth Organic™ Wide Egg Noodles are rich and full of flavor. You’ll love these versatile, sturdy noodles in everything from stews to soups to stroganoffs!
- Organically Grown
- No Preservatives
- Made with Organic Durum Wheat Semolina & Cage Free Eggs
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate41g14.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Durum Wheat Semolina, Organic Eggs
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More