Ingredients

Almonds, Dried Unsweetened Coconut, Fructooligosaccharides, Honey, Rice Syrup, Crisp Rice (Rice Flour, Sugar, Calcium Carbonate, Salt), Soy Lecithin.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

