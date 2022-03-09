Simple Truth™ Pack Bar Almond Coconut Nut Bars
Product Details
Pack it Up!
Q: Why should you make a Simple Truth Pack Bar part of your backpack essentials?
A: Packed full of almonds, coconut and crunchy rice crisps, these bars are a delicious, convenient snack ready for any adventure.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Almonds, Dried Unsweetened Coconut, Fructooligosaccharides, Honey, Rice Syrup, Crisp Rice (Rice Flour, Sugar, Calcium Carbonate, Salt), Soy Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More