Simple Truth™ Pack Bar Almond Coconut Nut Bars Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Pack Bar Almond Coconut Nut Bars Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Pack Bar Almond Coconut Nut Bars Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Simple Truth™ Pack Bar Almond Coconut Nut Bars

6 ct / 1.4 ozUPC: 0001111086279
Purchase Options

Product Details

Pack it Up!

Q: Why should you make a Simple Truth Pack Bar part of your backpack essentials?

A: Packed full of almonds, coconut and crunchy rice crisps, these bars are a delicious, convenient snack ready for any adventure.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar7g
Protein4g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium160mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almonds, Dried Unsweetened Coconut, Fructooligosaccharides, Honey, Rice Syrup, Crisp Rice (Rice Flour, Sugar, Calcium Carbonate, Salt), Soy Lecithin.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More