Simple Truth™ Peanut Butter Crunch Nut Butter Bar
10 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 0001111009139
Product Details
Benefits:
- Non-GMO
- Gluten free
- 10 grams of protein per serving
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg3%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar12g
Protein10g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium200mg4%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanut Butter , Honey , Date Syrup , Egg White Protein , Peanuts , Oats .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Oats,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More