Simple Truth™ Plant Based Chipotle Pepper Bowl
10 ozUPC: 0001111009196
Product Details
- Excellent source of iron
- 18g plant protein
- Non GMO
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (285 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1080mg46.96%
Total Carbohydrate45g16.36%
Dietary Fiber10g35.71%
Sugar5g
Protein18g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron3mg15%
Potassium720mg15%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Textured Soy Protein Brown Rice, Tomato, Chipotle Paste (Pepper Puree, Water, Tomato Paste, Vinegar, Salt, Spices, Smoke Flavor), Black Bean, Bell Pepper, Sweet Corn, Onion, Salt, Spices, Garlic Powder, Chili, Lemon Juice, Yeast Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
