Simple Truth™ Plant-Based Meatless Kielbasa Sausage
12.9 ozUPC: 0001111003805
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1sausage (92 g)
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium500mg21.74%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein27g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Vital Wheat Gluten, Expeller Pressed Safflower Oil, Wheat Protein Isolate, Apple Cider Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Cane Sugar, Onions, Cultured Sugar, Vinegar, Spices, Garlic Powder, Garlic, Smoke Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.