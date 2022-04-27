Ingredients

Filtered Water, Vital Wheat Gluten, Expeller Pressed Safflower Oil, Wheat Protein Isolate, Apple Cider Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Cane Sugar, Onions, Cultured Sugar, Vinegar, Spices, Garlic Powder, Garlic, Smoke Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More