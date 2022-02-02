Ingredients

Prepared Butter Beans and Oats (Water, Butter Beans, Oats), Coconut Oil, Jalapenos, Sea Salt, Gum Arabic, Nutritional Yeast, Natural Flavor, Cultured Dextrose, Konjac Root Powder, Sunflower Lecithin, Psyllium Husk Powder, Yeast Extract, Annatto and Caramel (For Color), Cayenne, Mixed Tocopherols.

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More