Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Simple Truth™ Plant-Based Queso Style Dip
12 ozUPC: 0001111008382
Purchase Options
Located in DAIRY
Product Details
- Soy free
- Dairy free
- Non GMO
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Prepared Butter Beans and Oats (Water, Butter Beans, Oats), Coconut Oil, Jalapenos, Sea Salt, Gum Arabic, Nutritional Yeast, Natural Flavor, Cultured Dextrose, Konjac Root Powder, Sunflower Lecithin, Psyllium Husk Powder, Yeast Extract, Annatto and Caramel (For Color), Cayenne, Mixed Tocopherols.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More