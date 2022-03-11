Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Pole & Line Lime & Black Pepper Skipjack Tuna Pouch
2.5 ozUPC: 0001111004761
Product Details
- 16 grams of protein per serving
- Sustainably caught
- Non GMO
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (70 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Protein16g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium200mg4%
Vitamin D1Number of International Units6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Skipjack Tuna, Water, Distilled Vinegar (Ethyl Alcohol, Dextrose, Water), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Salt, Lime Juice Concentrate, Mustard Powder, Guar Gum, Lime Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
