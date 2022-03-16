Ingredients

Chicken (Chicken White Meat, Water, Rice Starch, Salt), Sauce (Water, Chicken Base [Chicken Meat Including Natural Chicken Juices, Salt, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Potato Flour, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Carrot Fiber and Turmeric], Lime Juice [Water, Lime Juice Concentrate, Lime Oil], Tomato Paste, Unsalted Butter [Pasteurized Cream], Chipotle En Adobo Sauce [Chipotle Peppers, Water, Tomato Paste, Vinegar, Onions, Sugar, Salt, Canola Oil, Spices], Sweet Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Ground Pasilla Chili Pepper, Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder), Cooked Brown Rice (Water, Brown Rice), Black Beans (Water, Black Beans, Salt), Poblano Peppers, Red Onion, Sweet Corn, Queso Fresco Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Grade A Milk and Skim Milk, Sea Salt, Enzymes), Cilantro.

Allergen Info

Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More