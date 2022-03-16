Simple Truth™ Pollo Veracruz
This Pollo Veracruz from Simple Truth™ is a delicious meal for 2! A combination of chicken, brown rice, black beans, poblano peppers, red onion, sweet corn and queso fresco in a smoky chipotle sauce, it offers 27 g of protein per serving. Heat thoroughly and a full course meal is ready to be savored!
Ingredients
Chicken (Chicken White Meat, Water, Rice Starch, Salt), Sauce (Water, Chicken Base [Chicken Meat Including Natural Chicken Juices, Salt, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Potato Flour, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Carrot Fiber and Turmeric], Lime Juice [Water, Lime Juice Concentrate, Lime Oil], Tomato Paste, Unsalted Butter [Pasteurized Cream], Chipotle En Adobo Sauce [Chipotle Peppers, Water, Tomato Paste, Vinegar, Onions, Sugar, Salt, Canola Oil, Spices], Sweet Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Ground Pasilla Chili Pepper, Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder), Cooked Brown Rice (Water, Brown Rice), Black Beans (Water, Black Beans, Salt), Poblano Peppers, Red Onion, Sweet Corn, Queso Fresco Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Grade A Milk and Skim Milk, Sea Salt, Enzymes), Cilantro.
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
