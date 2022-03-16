Simple Truth™ Pollo Veracruz Perspective: front
Simple Truth™ Pollo Veracruz
Simple Truth™ Pollo Veracruz
Simple Truth™ Pollo Veracruz
Simple Truth™ Pollo Veracruz

22 ozUPC: 0001111081628
Located in AISLE 27

Product Details

This Pollo Veracruz from Simple Truth™ is a delicious meal for 2! A combination of chicken, brown rice, black beans, poblano peppers, red onion, sweet corn and queso fresco in a smoky chipotle sauce, it offers 27 g of protein per serving. Heat thoroughly and a full course meal is ready to be savored!

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5bag (312 g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol115mg38.33%
Sodium1120mg48.7%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber8g28.57%
Sugar5g
Protein27g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A270mcg30%
Vitamin C7mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken (Chicken White Meat, Water, Rice Starch, Salt), Sauce (Water, Chicken Base [Chicken Meat Including Natural Chicken Juices, Salt, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Potato Flour, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Carrot Fiber and Turmeric], Lime Juice [Water, Lime Juice Concentrate, Lime Oil], Tomato Paste, Unsalted Butter [Pasteurized Cream], Chipotle En Adobo Sauce [Chipotle Peppers, Water, Tomato Paste, Vinegar, Onions, Sugar, Salt, Canola Oil, Spices], Sweet Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Ground Pasilla Chili Pepper, Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder), Cooked Brown Rice (Water, Brown Rice), Black Beans (Water, Black Beans, Salt), Poblano Peppers, Red Onion, Sweet Corn, Queso Fresco Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Grade A Milk and Skim Milk, Sea Salt, Enzymes), Cilantro.

Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.