Simple Truth® Probiotic Almond Butter
6.2 ozUPC: 0001111005538
Product Details
- Non-GMO
- Gluten free
- Plant based
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium220mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almonds, Organic Palm Oil, Organic Cinnamon, Pink Himalayan Salt, Bacillus Coagulans Gbi-30 6086.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
