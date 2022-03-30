Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Raw Almonds Pouch
8 ozUPC: 0001111004357
Located in PRODUCE
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
7.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium220mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
ALMONDS.CONTAINS: ALMONDS. PROCESSEDON EQUIPMENT THAT ALSO PROCESSES PEANUTS, OTHER TREE NUTS, MILK, SOY, WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.