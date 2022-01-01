Simple Truth™ Roasted & Salted No Shell Pistachios
Product Details
We're Nuts About These Nuts! Simple Truth™ Pistachios make a tasty travel companion for all of life's adventures and are great for baking or snacking.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pistachios, sea salt.CONTAINS: PISTACHIOS. PROCESSED ON EQUIPMENT THAT ALSO PROCESSESPEANUTS, OTHER TREE NUTS, MILK, SOY, WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
