Simple Truth™ Roasted & Salted Pistachios

16 ozUPC: 0001111018274
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Great Taste in a Nutshell!

Simple Truth™ Pistachios are a tasty travel companion for all of life's adventures and a simply delicious everyday snack.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup(30g) edible portion
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat1.5g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium130mg
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium30mg
Iron1mg
Vitamin D0mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pistachios, sea salt. CONTAINS: PISTACHIOS.Processed on equipment that also processes peanuts and other tree nuts.

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
