Simple Truth™ Roasted & Salted Pistachios
Product Details
Great Taste in a Nutshell!
Simple Truth™ Pistachios are a tasty travel companion for all of life's adventures and a simply delicious everyday snack.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pistachios, sea salt. CONTAINS: PISTACHIOS.Processed on equipment that also processes peanuts and other tree nuts.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More