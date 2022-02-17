Simple Truth Rustic Italian Batard Perspective: front
Simple Truth Rustic Italian Batard

16 ozUPC: 0001111004402
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Only the best ingredients and nothing else.

What makes Simple Truth Artisan Bread rise above the rest? The true heart and soul of our bread is our Levain (Noun: Luh-Ven). Our signature levain originated in France and has been lovingly aged and evolved for over 35 years. Plus, it's slow proofed. As delicious as that sounds, we know that the proof is in the proofing. Our dough undergoes a true long fermentation process takin up to 24 hours, allowing our breads to rise feely. This gives our loaves an open cell structure featuring unique and airy holes in every slice, delivering a crisp and crunchy crust surrounding a sublimely tender chew. The results... c'est magnifique!

  • All-natural
  • High-quality
  • No preservatives or chemicals

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125loaf (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.7mg10%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Unbromated Wheat Flour (Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Filtered Water, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Filtered Water, Levain (Wheat Flour, Water), Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Olive Oil, Malt, Yeast

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

