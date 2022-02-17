Simple Truth Rustic Italian Batard
Only the best ingredients and nothing else.
What makes Simple Truth Artisan Bread rise above the rest? The true heart and soul of our bread is our Levain (Noun: Luh-Ven). Our signature levain originated in France and has been lovingly aged and evolved for over 35 years. Plus, it's slow proofed. As delicious as that sounds, we know that the proof is in the proofing. Our dough undergoes a true long fermentation process takin up to 24 hours, allowing our breads to rise feely. This gives our loaves an open cell structure featuring unique and airy holes in every slice, delivering a crisp and crunchy crust surrounding a sublimely tender chew. The results... c'est magnifique!
- All-natural
- High-quality
- No preservatives or chemicals
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Unbleached Unbromated Wheat Flour (Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Filtered Water, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Filtered Water, Levain (Wheat Flour, Water), Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Olive Oil, Malt, Yeast
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
