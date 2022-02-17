Only the best ingredients and nothing else.

What makes Simple Truth Artisan Bread rise above the rest? The true heart and soul of our bread is our Levain (Noun: Luh-Ven). Our signature levain originated in France and has been lovingly aged and evolved for over 35 years. Plus, it's slow proofed. As delicious as that sounds, we know that the proof is in the proofing. Our dough undergoes a true long fermentation process takin up to 24 hours, allowing our breads to rise feely. This gives our loaves an open cell structure featuring unique and airy holes in every slice, delivering a crisp and crunchy crust surrounding a sublimely tender chew. The results... c'est magnifique!