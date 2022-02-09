Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth® Sea Salt Cassava Chips
6 ozUPC: 0001111008863
Have a Cassava!
The cassava root has a mild, earthy flavor and fries up deliciously crispy to create a satisfying chip that's perfect for dipping, munching, and crunching. See ya later, taters!
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.1mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cassava†, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
