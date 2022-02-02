Simple Truth® Sea Salt Roasted Pecans Perspective: front
Simple Truth® Sea Salt Roasted Pecans

12 ozUPC: 0001111022318
Portable, Versatile and Full of Flavor—That's Our Nuts in a Nutshell!

Simple Truth® Nuts are a tasty travel companion for all of life's adventures and a simply delicious everyday snack. Whether cooking, baking or snacking, our nuts are something you'll want to have on hand.

It's the Simple Truth

Easy to find, understand and afford, Simple Truth from Kroger makes enjoying organic, natural and wellness products simply...better. All items are Free From over one hundred artificial preservatives and ingredients so you can feel better about the delicious goodness that's in the food you serve your family.

servings per container
Serving size30g (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat22g28.21%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Pecans, Vegetable Oil (Peanut, Cottonseed, Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Sea Salt.

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More