Simple Truth® Sea Salt Roasted Pecans
Product Details
Portable, Versatile and Full of Flavor—That's Our Nuts in a Nutshell!
Simple Truth® Nuts are a tasty travel companion for all of life's adventures and a simply delicious everyday snack. Whether cooking, baking or snacking, our nuts are something you'll want to have on hand.
It's the Simple Truth
Easy to find, understand and afford, Simple Truth from Kroger makes enjoying organic, natural and wellness products simply...better. All items are Free From over one hundred artificial preservatives and ingredients so you can feel better about the delicious goodness that's in the food you serve your family.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pecans, Vegetable Oil (Peanut, Cottonseed, Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More