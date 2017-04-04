Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth® Smooth Almond Butter
12 ozUPC: 0001111083430
Product Details
- Give It A Stir!
- No Added Salt
- Kosher
- Smooth
- Free From 101+ Artificial Preservatives & Ingredients
- Per 2 Tbsp: 190 Calories - 1.5g Sat Fat - 0 Sodium - 2g Sugars
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dry Roasted Almonds.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
