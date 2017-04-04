Simple Truth® Smooth Almond Butter Perspective: front
Simple Truth® Smooth Almond Butter Perspective: left
Simple Truth® Smooth Almond Butter Perspective: right
Simple Truth® Smooth Almond Butter

12 ozUPC: 0001111083430
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

  • Give It A Stir!
  • No Added Salt
  • Kosher
  • Smooth
  • Free From 101+ Artificial Preservatives & Ingredients
  • Per 2 Tbsp: 190 Calories - 1.5g Sat Fat - 0 Sodium - 2g Sugars

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dry Roasted Almonds.

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
