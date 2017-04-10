Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth® Smooth Cashew Butter
12 ozUPC: 0001111083436
Product Details
Give It A Stir!
- No Added Salt
- Kosher
- Smooth
- Free From 101+ Artificial Preservatives & Ingredients
- Per 2 Tbsp: 190 Calories, 3g Sat Fat, 0mg Sodium, 1g Sugars
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dry Roasted Cashews, Sunflower Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More