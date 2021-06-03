Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth® Smooth No Stir Almond Butter
12 ozUPC: 0001111003737
Located in AISLE 23
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dry Roasted Almonds, Palm Oil, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.