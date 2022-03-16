Simple Truth™ Spinach Gruyere Chicken Sausage Links
Product Details
These Spinach Gruyere Chicken Sausage Links from Simple Truth™ are made from chicken raised on a vegetarian diet, without antibiotics or hormones. Fully cooked, with no preservatives, these chicken sausage links deliver a particularly tender, appetizing bite. A great way to start the day!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken, Water, Chicken Skins, Gruyere Cheese ([Pasteurized Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Potato Starch and Powdered Cellulose [To Prevent Caking]), Contains 2% or Less of: Sea Salt, Spinach, Vinegar, Celery Juice Powder, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Flavorings, in A Natural Pork Casing
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
