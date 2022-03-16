Ingredients

Chicken, Water, Chicken Skins, Gruyere Cheese ([Pasteurized Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Potato Starch and Powdered Cellulose [To Prevent Caking]), Contains 2% or Less of: Sea Salt, Spinach, Vinegar, Celery Juice Powder, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Flavorings, in A Natural Pork Casing

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

