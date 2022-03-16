Simple Truth™ Spinach Gruyere Chicken Sausage Links Perspective: front
Simple Truth™ Spinach Gruyere Chicken Sausage Links Perspective: back
Simple Truth™ Spinach Gruyere Chicken Sausage Links Perspective: left
Simple Truth™ Spinach Gruyere Chicken Sausage Links Perspective: right
Simple Truth™ Spinach Gruyere Chicken Sausage Links

4 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0001111090394
Located in MEAT

Product Details

These Spinach Gruyere Chicken Sausage Links from Simple Truth™ are made from chicken raised on a vegetarian diet, without antibiotics or hormones. Fully cooked, with no preservatives, these chicken sausage links deliver a particularly tender, appetizing bite. A great way to start the day!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1link (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium330mg13.75%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein14g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken, Water, Chicken Skins, Gruyere Cheese ([Pasteurized Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Potato Starch and Powdered Cellulose [To Prevent Caking]), Contains 2% or Less of: Sea Salt, Spinach, Vinegar, Celery Juice Powder, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Flavorings, in A Natural Pork Casing

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
