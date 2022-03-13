Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth® Super Foods Almond Butter
6.2 ozUPC: 0001111005537
Purchase Options
Product Details
Almond Butter with added chia, hemp, goji, and lucuma.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron1.2mg6%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almonds, Organic Palm Oil, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Hemp Seeds, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Goji Berry Powder, Organic Lucuma Powder, Pink Himalayan Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More