Ingredients

Almonds, Organic Palm Oil, Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Hemp Seeds, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Goji Berry Powder, Organic Lucuma Powder, Pink Himalayan Salt.

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More