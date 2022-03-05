Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer
32 fl ozUPC: 0001111009665
Located in DAIRY
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
64.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 tbsp. (15mL)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g0%
Calcium10mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cream, Natural Flavor.CONTAINS: MILK.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
