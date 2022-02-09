Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 150

% Daily value*

Total Fat 7g 8.97% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 20g 7.27% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 5g

Protein 1g

Calcium 1mg 0%

Iron 0.1mg 0%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%