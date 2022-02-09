Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth® Sweet Plantain Chips
5 ozUPC: 0001111008864
Product Details
Plantain has a mild, sweet flavor and fries up deliciously crispy to create a satisfying chip that's perfect for dipping, munching and crunching. See ya later, taters!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein1g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Plantain†, Sunflower Oil.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More